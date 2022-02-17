FY2022 Earnings Forecast for ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Cheng now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.19) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.14).

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PRQR. Raymond James cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.95.

NASDAQ PRQR opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. ProQR Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $9.46. The company has a market capitalization of $61.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRQR. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 122.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 5.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 29.7% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

