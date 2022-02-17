FY2022 EPS Estimates for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Raised by Analyst

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for GoDaddy in a report issued on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial analyst N. Khan now anticipates that the technology company will earn $2.44 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.41.

GDDY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.45.

GoDaddy stock opened at $84.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 63.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. GoDaddy has a one year low of $65.70 and a one year high of $90.43.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 419.14% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $111,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $371,902.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $491,861. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 524.5% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 112.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

