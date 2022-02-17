FY2022 EPS Estimates for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $7.10 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.88.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $104.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.22. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $65.66 and a 52 week high of $105.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.92%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Alex E. Washington III purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

