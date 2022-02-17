Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Trading Up 6.1%

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 3,040 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 5,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

About Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY)

Gafisa SA engages in the construction, development, and selling of residential properties. It operates through Gafisa and Gafisa Propriedades segments. The Gafisa segment include luxury and middle-income projects in Brazil, except Rio de Janeiro, Gafisa Rio. The Gafisa Propriedades segment comprises management of own and third-party real estate properties.

