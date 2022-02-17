Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Garmin stock traded down $6.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.93. The stock had a trading volume of 87,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,535. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin has a 52-week low of $114.25 and a 52-week high of $178.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.43 and a 200 day moving average of $147.74.

Get Garmin alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 699,923 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,309,000 after buying an additional 97,956 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Garmin by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.