Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Purchased by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $21,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Gartner by 21.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Gartner by 56.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Gartner by 13.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Gartner by 0.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Gartner in the second quarter worth approximately $4,980,000. 91.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 3,150 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $1,000,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,547 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total value of $492,301.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,540 shares of company stock worth $2,712,645. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.80.

NYSE:IT traded down $9.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $289.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.27. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.18 and a 12-month high of $368.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.57. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

