GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. GCM Grosvenor had a negative return on equity of 154.79% and a net margin of 2.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

GCMG traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $10.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,897. GCM Grosvenor has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $13.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 0.10.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. GCM Grosvenor’s payout ratio is presently -74.07%.

GCMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GCM Grosvenor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group began coverage on GCM Grosvenor in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GCM Grosvenor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,081,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after buying an additional 34,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.11% of the company’s stock.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.