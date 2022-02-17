Genaro Network (GNX) Price Tops $0.0220

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 17th. In the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Genaro Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0220 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Genaro Network has a total market cap of $14.29 million and approximately $841,091.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Genaro Network Profile

GNX is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network . Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

