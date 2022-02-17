General Motors (NYSE:GM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.250-$7.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of GM stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.82. 13,474,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,829,873. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $47.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet restated a neutral rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.35.

In other news, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $612,793.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,973 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in General Motors by 12.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,170,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $779,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,326 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in General Motors by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 76,096 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 364.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 62,636 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 49,143 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in General Motors by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 29,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 21,242 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

