Gentarium (GTM) Price Hits $0.0162 on Top Exchanges

Gentarium (CURRENCY:GTM) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Gentarium coin can now be purchased for $0.0162 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gentarium has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gentarium has a total market cap of $99,782.79 and $2.00 worth of Gentarium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gentarium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00044663 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,881.30 or 0.07093277 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,559.90 or 0.99851670 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00049003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00050604 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Gentarium Coin Profile

Gentarium’s total supply is 6,141,213 coins. Gentarium’s official website is gtmcoin.io . Gentarium’s official Twitter account is @gentarium_GTM and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gentarium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gentarium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gentarium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gentarium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gentarium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gentarium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.