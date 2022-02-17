Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Posts Earnings Results

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gentherm had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $248.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Gentherm’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Gentherm updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,141. Gentherm has a one year low of $64.45 and a one year high of $99.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Gentherm alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gentherm by 55.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,316,000 after purchasing an additional 81,458 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Gentherm by 309.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 37,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 28,681 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Gentherm by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 23,209 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Gentherm by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Gentherm during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.