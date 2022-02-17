Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,824 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of GDS worth $23,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GDS. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in GDS by 6.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 396,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,148,000 after purchasing an additional 24,261 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in GDS in the third quarter worth $1,455,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in GDS by 26.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in GDS in the third quarter worth $8,767,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in GDS by 14.7% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $44.50 on Thursday. GDS Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.95 and a fifty-two week high of $116.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.20 and a beta of 0.98.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($1.67). GDS had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. GDS’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

