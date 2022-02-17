Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 6,573 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of FirstService worth $23,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSV. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in FirstService in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in FirstService by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in FirstService in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its stake in FirstService by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in FirstService by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FSV opened at $149.36 on Thursday. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of $143.58 and a 52-week high of $202.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.91 and a 200-day moving average of $184.57.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 17.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.2025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 25.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FSV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a $200.00 price target on shares of FirstService and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.40.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

