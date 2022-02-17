Geode Capital Management LLC Makes New $22.80 Million Investment in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,986,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,799,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Alight during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alight during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Alight during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alight during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alight during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alight news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.58 per share, for a total transaction of $158,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

ALIT opened at $10.86 on Thursday. Alight, Inc. has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.66.

Alight Profile

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

