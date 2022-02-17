Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 4,746 Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,042,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $21,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,700,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MGNX shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

MGNX stock opened at $11.20 on Thursday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $36.48. The firm has a market cap of $686.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average is $18.76.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.