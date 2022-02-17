Ghost Price Hits $0.33 (GHOST)

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Ghost coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000789 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ghost has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. Ghost has a market cap of $6.00 million and $97,426.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Ghost Coin Profile

Ghost (GHOST) is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 17,228,397 coins and its circulating supply is 18,371,121 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Ghost

