Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.200-$6.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.80 billion-$24.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.39 billion.

GILD traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.29. 13,336,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,907,726. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $60.82 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.61%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.06.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.