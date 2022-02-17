Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as high as C$0.06. Gitennes Exploration shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 158,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.08 million and a P/E ratio of -0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05.

Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, explores for mineral deposits in Peru and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Snowbird gold exploration property consists of eight mineral claims comprising 3,018 hectares located in British Columbia; and a royalty interest in the Urumalqui silver project in Peru.

