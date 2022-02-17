Gladstone Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLEE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gladstone Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLEE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, an increase of 69.9% from the January 15th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLEE. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Acquisition by 2,950.8% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 597,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after buying an additional 578,360 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gladstone Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,551,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,962,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLEE opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Gladstone Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.96.

Gladstone Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Gladstone Acquisition Corporation is based in McLean, Virginia.

