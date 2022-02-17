Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Price Target Increased to GBX 500 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 450 ($6.09) to GBX 500 ($6.77) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GLNCY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glencore from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Glencore from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,404.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84. Glencore has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

