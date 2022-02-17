Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Industrial had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 51.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

Shares of GIC traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,621. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.12. Global Industrial has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $45.97. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Global Industrial alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Global Industrial news, Chairman Richard Leeds bought 2,068,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.37 per share, for a total transaction of $66,949,705.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Robert Leeds bought 2,843,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.37 per share, for a total transaction of $92,055,845.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Industrial by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Global Industrial by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Global Industrial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.