Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $30.64

Shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.64 and last traded at $30.64, with a volume of 526 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.57.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Global Industrial had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 51.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Global Industrial will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Robert Leeds acquired 2,843,863 shares of Global Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $92,055,845.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry Litwin sold 817 shares of Global Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $35,948.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the second quarter worth $3,791,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Industrial during the second quarter worth $10,782,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Global Industrial by 25.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 275,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,456,000 after buying an additional 56,064 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Global Industrial during the second quarter worth $6,019,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Global Industrial during the second quarter worth $3,263,000. 30.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Industrial Company Profile (NYSE:GIC)

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

