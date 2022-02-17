Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director William I. Jacobs Sells 500 Shares

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total transaction of $72,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $144.29 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.98. The company has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 31.55%.

GPN has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Global Payments by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,472,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,550,823,000 after purchasing an additional 387,950 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 30.6% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,998 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,766,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,546,000 after purchasing an additional 208,681 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Global Payments by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,705,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,708 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Global Payments by 1,412.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

