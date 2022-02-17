Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director William I. Jacobs Sells 500 Shares

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total transaction of $72,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $144.29 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.98. The company has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GPN has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.60.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Global Payments by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,472,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,550,823,000 after purchasing an additional 387,950 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 30.6% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,998 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,766,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,546,000 after purchasing an additional 208,681 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Global Payments by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,705,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,708 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Global Payments by 1,412.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.
Global Payments Company Profile
Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.
