Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT) Short Interest Down 27.3% in January

Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the January 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Global SPAC Partners stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $10.06. 54 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,441. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98. Global SPAC Partners has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $10.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLSPT. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,030,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,310,000 after purchasing an additional 82,630 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its holdings in Global SPAC Partners by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 313,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 67,803 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Global SPAC Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $1,449,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global SPAC Partners by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 430,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 94,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global SPAC Partners Co is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

