Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GMED. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Globus Medical from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.07.

NYSE GMED traded down $2.03 on Thursday, reaching $66.34. The stock had a trading volume of 834,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,746. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.15. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $59.37 and a 1 year high of $84.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMED. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 414,263 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,910,000 after buying an additional 63,651 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,102,000 after buying an additional 10,577 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 13,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

