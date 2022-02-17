GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD) fell 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.93 and last traded at C$2.96. 84,127 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 712,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.10.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GGD. Pi Financial raised their price objective on shares of GoGold Resources from C$4.75 to C$5.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.50 price target on shares of GoGold Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of GoGold Resources from C$4.30 to C$4.10 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Eight Capital reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$5.00 price target (up from C$4.10) on shares of GoGold Resources in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$868.30 million and a PE ratio of 97.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.08. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

