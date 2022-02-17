Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 20.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

Shares of GOGL traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $11.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,694. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Golden Ocean Group has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $12.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 28.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 330,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 55,937 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 279,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 164,227 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 267,658 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 41,848 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,374 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 33,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.88.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

