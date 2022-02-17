Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stake in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 402,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,537 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SelectQuote by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLQT opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02. SelectQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $503.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.19.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.43). SelectQuote had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $194.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLQT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $13.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

