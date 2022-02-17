Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $5.12 Million Stock Holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 357,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Newmark Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 508,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 12,855 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 27,348.0% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 75,207 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 403.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 86,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 69,205 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 57.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 7,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 197.3% in the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 68,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 45,372 shares during the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmark Group stock opened at $17.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.45. Newmark Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.77.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $984.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 1.38%.

NMRK has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

In related news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.53 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 227,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,940,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

