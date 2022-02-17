Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $5.27 Million Holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 69,561 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Methanex were worth $5,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Methanex by 8.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 326,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,802,000 after acquiring an additional 26,307 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Methanex during the third quarter worth approximately $1,747,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Methanex by 1.5% during the third quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 116,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Methanex by 5.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 268,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after acquiring an additional 13,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Methanex by 62.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 30,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

MEOH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James set a $52.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $49.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Methanex Co. has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.04.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 25.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 8.42%.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

