Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 64,357 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,357 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $5,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,047,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Pan American Silver by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,830,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,759 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $575,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,661,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pan American Silver by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

PAAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $24.32 on Thursday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.74 and a 12-month high of $37.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.43 and a 200-day moving average of $24.76.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

