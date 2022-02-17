Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Nomura Instinet

Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Nomura Instinet currently has $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Nomura raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a reduce rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.57.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

GT stock opened at $16.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.94. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $13.45 and a 52-week high of $24.89.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $3,912,149.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 54,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $1,188,127.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 42,492 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $638,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,114,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639,892 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,977,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,358,000 after purchasing an additional 909,528 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.