Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 80.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,578 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.7% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.8% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 23.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $135.72 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $111.59 and a 12 month high of $145.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.04 and its 200-day moving average is $129.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.34.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.65%.

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.90.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.