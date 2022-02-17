Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 445.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,877,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Science Applications International by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,310,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $587,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 550 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.01 per share, with a total value of $45,105.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $82.60 on Thursday. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $77.65 and a 12-month high of $98.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.07 and a 200-day moving average of $85.60.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.40. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 29.25%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. William Blair cut shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays raised shares of Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

