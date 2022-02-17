Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1 Million Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 61.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,657 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,131,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,449,000 after purchasing an additional 781,505 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,825,000 after purchasing an additional 289,608 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 650,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,577,000 after purchasing an additional 42,198 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 603,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,896,000 after buying an additional 19,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 580,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,083,000 after buying an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRI. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.55.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $102.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $80.16 and a 1 year high of $123.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.46.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 12.54%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

