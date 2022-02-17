Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $834,000 Stock Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,283 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,563,000 after purchasing an additional 136,530 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,260,000 after purchasing an additional 603,114 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Schneider National by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,817,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,065,000 after acquiring an additional 38,232 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schneider National by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,475,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,885,000 after acquiring an additional 314,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Schneider National by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,009,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,703,000 after acquiring an additional 41,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $25.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Schneider National, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 16.14%. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNDR. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.03.

In other Schneider National news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $429,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $958,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,000 shares of company stock worth $1,795,670 over the last quarter. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

