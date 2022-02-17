Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.49.

Shares of OTIS opened at $78.87 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $62.31 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.99 and its 200-day moving average is $85.29. The firm has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

