Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 9,212 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 21.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,212 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 851.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,271,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $166,507,000 after buying an additional 5,612,360 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,068,000. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,224,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,944,110,000 after buying an additional 4,796,431 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,830,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,311,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,249,000 after buying an additional 3,515,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

WMB stock opened at $30.01 on Thursday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $31.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.