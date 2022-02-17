Gotham Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 60.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,078 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 9,425 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,284,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,578,656 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $749,572,000 after acquiring an additional 980,928 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,568,000. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,841,114 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $628,829,000 after purchasing an additional 496,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,040,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.23, for a total transaction of $440,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $3,603,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,794 shares of company stock worth $18,016,444 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.96.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $213.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.60. The firm has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.77 and a 52-week high of $217.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.92) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.