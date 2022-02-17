Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GVA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

GVA stock opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.37 and a beta of 1.38. Granite Construction has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $44.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Granite Construction by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Granite Construction by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Granite Construction by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Granite Construction by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Granite Construction by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 13,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

