Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GVA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.
GVA stock opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.37 and a beta of 1.38. Granite Construction has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $44.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.10.
About Granite Construction
Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.
