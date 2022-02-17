Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. focuses primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is headquatered in New York, United States. “

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Shares of GPMT opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $636.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.38. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $15.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPMT. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

