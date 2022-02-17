Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 5.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

NASDAQ GLDD traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.90. 317,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,313. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.75. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The stock has a market cap of $979.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 100.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.