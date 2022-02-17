Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Short Interest Update

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the January 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Great Panther Mining stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.22. 3,172,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,032,050. Great Panther Mining has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $77.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GPL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Great Panther Mining to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded Great Panther Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price (down from $2.25) on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,531,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269,354 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 15,048,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,080,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,959,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 425,655 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 810,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 603,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

