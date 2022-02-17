Green Plains Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Green Plains in a research note issued on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.18). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Green Plains’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GPRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $28.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.35. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $44.27.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $802.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.57 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership.

