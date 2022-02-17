Gresham House Strategic (LON:GHS) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,439.98

Shares of Gresham House Strategic plc (LON:GHS) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,439.98 ($19.49) and traded as low as GBX 1,375.10 ($18.61). Gresham House Strategic shares last traded at GBX 1,395 ($18.88), with a volume of 4,429 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,439.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,577.50. The firm has a market cap of £51.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92.
About Gresham House Strategic (LON:GHS)
Featured Articles
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Gresham House Strategic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham House Strategic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.