GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $290,000 Investment in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,290,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,297 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,656,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,011,000 after buying an additional 351,747 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,006,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,986,000 after buying an additional 351,101 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,780,000 after buying an additional 134,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,644,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,816,000 after buying an additional 90,783 shares during the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $5.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.42. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $13.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.50.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 52,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $444,556.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 186,509 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,773 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.