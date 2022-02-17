GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $290,000 Investment in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,290,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,297 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,656,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,011,000 after buying an additional 351,747 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,006,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,986,000 after buying an additional 351,101 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,780,000 after buying an additional 134,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,644,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,816,000 after buying an additional 90,783 shares during the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $5.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.42. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $13.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.50.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.58.
About Sangamo Therapeutics
Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.
