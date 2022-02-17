Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 142,073 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 1,012.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,106 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,073 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in 2U were worth $5,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 56.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $10.35 on Thursday. 2U, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $55.39. The company has a market capitalization of $780.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul A. Maeder purchased 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $103,243.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 169,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,012. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TWOU shares. Barrington Research lowered their target price on 2U from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair downgraded 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.10.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

