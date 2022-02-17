Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 183,633 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 185.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,633 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $6,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3,461.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on NWL. TheStreet lowered Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $26.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 65.25%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.