Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,808 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $5,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,189,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,805,000 after buying an additional 95,425 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 1,291,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after buying an additional 78,678 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the third quarter valued at $4,502,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 372,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after buying an additional 28,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 13.3% in the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 258,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 30,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSU stock opened at $10.81 on Thursday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

