Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 87,140 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 59.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,140 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Penske Automotive Group worth $5,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 398.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 50.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PAG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.20.

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $102.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $63.60 and a one year high of $114.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.45.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.37. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 30.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.01%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

